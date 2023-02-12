Iran's saffron exported to 59 countries:IRICA

According to the latest statistics released by the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration, a total of 178 tons of saffron worth $172.75 million were exported from Iran to 59 countries in the first 10 months of the current Iranian year (Mar. 21, 2022-Jan. 20).

The UAE with 54 tons worth $61.73 million of imports was the biggest destination for Iranian saffron during the period, Financial Tribune reported.

It was followed by Spain with 35 tons worth $38 million and China with 28 tons worth $32 million.

Iran produces over 90% of all saffron produced in the world, 80% of which are exported. However, the share of Iran in the global trade of saffron is disproportionately low, as many customers of the Iranian spice buy it in bulk and reexport after packaging it to third countries.

MNA/PR