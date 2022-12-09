Zionists injure, arrest dozens of Palestinians in WB clashes

The clashes broke out when Zionists attacked the entrance of the Palestinian city of Al-Bireh in the central West Bank.

According to this report, Zionist soldiers fired metal bullets and tear gas at Palestinian youths.

In a similar development, Zionist soldiers clashed with Palestinian youths in Ramallah city, leaving dozens of Palestinians injured.

Zionist forces also arrested three Palestinian youths near the Palestinian village of Ein Siniya in the Ramallah Governorate located 7.8km north-east of Ramallah.

Zionist forces killed four Palestinians in separate incidents in the occupied West Bank on Thursday, the Palestinian Health Ministry said, the latest violence to shake the region after months of unrest.

Late Thursday, Zionist forces martyred a Palestinian youth near the city of Ramallah and wounded three others, the ministry said.

Earlier in the day, three Palestinians were martyred when the Israeli military raided the flashpoint city of Jenin in the northern West Bank.

RHM/IRN84965187