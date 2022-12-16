  1. Sports
Dec 16, 2022, 7:24 PM

Iran wins 1st DIFA World Deaf Futsal U-21 Championships

TEHRAN, Dec. 16 (MNA) – The Iranian national Iranian deaf football team won the 1st DIFA World Deaf Futsal U-21 Championships 2022 held in Malaysia on Friday.

Iran faced the Kazakhstan team in the final of the 1st DIFA World Deaf Futsal U-21 Championships 2022 in Malaysia and defeated their opponent 1-0 to win the title.

Mehdi Karamali (goalkeeper and captain), Mohammad Hassan Abdollahi, Masoud Barnak, Abolfazl Ebrahimi and Alireza Nasirinejad played in Iran's team today.

Iran's goal was scored by Sajjad Nadimi in minute of 23.

The Uzbekistan team won 11-6 against the hosts and won the third place.

Iran had beaten Azerbaijan, Malaysia Saudi Arabia, and Uzbekistan to reach the final of the competition, which was held on December 5-16 in Malaysia.

News Code 194995
Kamal Iranidoost

