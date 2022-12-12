  1. Sports
Dec 12, 2022, 8:30 PM

Iran lose to Lithuania at 2022 IBSA Goalball World C'ship

TEHRAN, Dec. 12 (MNA) –  Iran suffered a heavy 15-5 loss against Lithuania in the 2022 IBSA Goalball World Championships opening match on Monday.

The national Iranian men's goalball have defeated Colombia 15-5, Egypt 10-3, Argentina 10-6 and lost to China 7-5 in the competition so far, Tehran Times reported.

Iran are drawn in Group D along with China, Lithuania, Ukraine, the U.S., Egypt, Mexico and Colombia.

The competition started on Dec. 7 in Matosinhos, Portugal and will run until Dec. 16.

This tournament is the first chance to lock up spots in the Paralympic Games Paris 2024, with the top two men’s and women’s teams earning their berths.

