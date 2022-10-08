Iran lose to Japan 2-3 at AFC Futsal Asian Cup

The final match of the 16th Asian Futsal Championship was held between the two powerful teams of Iran and Japan, and in the end, it was the Japanese team that won the championship title.

In this match, which was held at the Saad Al-Abdullah Sport Hall Complex in Kuwait at 20:30 (local time), Japan defeated Iran, the most honored team of Asia, 3-2 and crowned the title of championship.

In this edition of the competitions, Iran national futsal team reached the final without losing and lost against Japan.

Iran trounced Vietnam in the quarterfinal of AFC Futsal Asian Cup 8-1 on Tuesday.

In the semi-final, Iran National Futsal Team defeated Thailand 5-0.

