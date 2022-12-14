Russia ready to exchange advanced space experiences with Iran

The Head of Russia’s state space corporation Roscosmos Yuri Borisov said that the launch of the Khayyam satellite in August is a joint experience for Iran and Russia in the development of space cooperation and it will lead to more interactions between the two countries in the future.

"This exhibition is a great opportunity to get to know and present the technological and space achievements of Russia," Borisov added.

"Iranian “Khayyam” satellite has been launched into orbit from the Moscow-operated Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, marking what Iran called the beginning of "strategic" aerospace cooperation between Tehran and Moscow.

Equipped with a Fregat upper stage, the Khayyam satellite was sent into orbit by Soyuz-2.1b rocket, from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in neighboring Kazakhstan.

The Kish Air Show also known as Persian Gulf Airshow is an aviation exhibition that is held biennially on Kish Island. The first edition of the exhibition was held in 2002, as 11 foreign companies from France, Russia, the United Kingdom, Ukraine, Germany, the Czech Republic, Italy, the Netherlands, Pakistan, Slovakia, and Switzerland took part in the expo.

