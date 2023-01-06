  1. Economy
Jan 6, 2023, 12:23 PM

Huge cyberattack on Iran's central bank neutralized

Huge cyberattack on Iran's central bank neutralized

TEHRAN, Jan. 06 (MNA) – An Iranian cyber security official said that a widespread cyber attack on the Iranian social networking platforms as well as the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) was unsterilized last night.

The managing director of the Infrastructure Communication Company informed the Central Bank of repelling a massive cyberattack last night.

According to Amir Mohammadzadeh Lajvardi, "last night Central Bank and Bale and Rubika platforms were targeted by Distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks but the cyberattack were repelled."

He added that "These days, the largest volume of foreign cyberattacks are directed at banks and financial institutions, Internet providers and communication infrastructures."

KI/TSNM283248

News Code 195793
Kamal Iranidoost

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News