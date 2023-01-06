Huge cyberattack on Iran's central bank neutralized

The managing director of the Infrastructure Communication Company informed the Central Bank of repelling a massive cyberattack last night.

According to Amir Mohammadzadeh Lajvardi, "last night Central Bank and Bale and Rubika platforms were targeted by Distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks but the cyberattack were repelled."

He added that "These days, the largest volume of foreign cyberattacks are directed at banks and financial institutions, Internet providers and communication infrastructures."

