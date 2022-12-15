Russia installs intercontinental missile in Kaluga (+VIDEO)

In a video released by the Russian MoD just days ahead of Russia’s “Day of Strategic Missile Forces”, the military could be seen loading a “Yars” intercontinental ballistic missile into a silo launcher in Kaluga.

In the official statement, the military confirmed that an “intercontinental ballistic missile of the Yars complex was loaded into a silo launcher at the Kozelsky missile formation in the Kaluga region,” according to WION.

“The importance of this operation lies in the fact that the missile will be on combat duty as planned. The Motherland will receive another sample of nuclear missile weapons, which will allow us to solve any tasks at the strategic level,” Alexei Sokolov, commander of the Kozelsky missile formation, said.

MP/PR