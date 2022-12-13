Iran, Russia to cooperate on building planes

Manouchehr Manteghi, Iran's Deputy Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade for Transport Industries Affairs made the remarks on Tuesday evening on the sidelines of the opening ceremony of the 11th Iran International Airshow & Aerospace Exhibition held at Khalij-e-Fars (Persian Gulf) Hall of the International Conferences Center on Kish Island.

Establishing strategic bilateral cooperation and taking giant steps in the aviation industry has been cited as the main aim of organizing the exhibition, he said, adding that networking and paving suitable way for reaching the favored achievements in the aviation industry is one of the important discussions in this exhibition.

The deputy minister of the industry further pointed to the salient achievements of the exhibitions held in the previous years and stated that attaining knowledge-based company in the field of supply chain and manufacturing airplanes and helicopters, developing Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) in the commercial sectors of the country, setting up consortium between technological companies for the design and development of airplanes and helicopters were some of the results obtained in the previous exhibitions.

In the current exhibition, the joint cooperation between Iranian and Russian aviation industries in the field of joint cooperation in the MRO of commercial aircraft, construction of aircraft with a capacity of 100 to 150 passengers by the Russian Aviation Union, as well as joint cooperation in the design and manufacturing of 70 to 100 passenger aircraft and ka226 helicopters in Iran are strictly pursued in Iran, Manteghi emphasized.

Over 90 Iranian and foreign companies are taking part in the 11th Iran International Airshow & Aerospace Exhibition from 13 to 16 December 2022, in the Persian Gulf Kish Island.

The Kish Air Show also known as Persian Gulf Airshow is an aviation exhibition that is held biennially on Kish Island. The first edition of the exhibition was held in 2002, as 11 foreign companies from France, Russia, the United Kingdom, Ukraine, Germany, the Czech Republic, Italy, the Netherlands, Pakistan, Slovakia, and Switzerland took part in the expo.

