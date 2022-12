Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on Dec. 14

Kayhan:

IRGC navy commander: "Iran has missiles that enemies cannot even think of"

Compensation for Xi's stances in Riadh is Iran's serious demand, Raeisi says

Chinese Deputy PM: China recognizes Iran's sovereignty, Iran's interests

Javan:

Raeisi: Iran's serious demand of China is to compensate for its stances in Riadh

Jam-e Jam:

Iran's energy diplomacy defeats sanctions

Iran:

First steps for implementation of Iran-China 25-year coop. doc.

Ebtekar:

Compensation, Tehran's serious demand of Beijig

Asia:

Armenia says it would not allow any country to use its soil for corridors

Arman-e Melli:

Pres. Raeisi calls on Chinese side to compensate for its stances in Riadh

