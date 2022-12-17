Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on Dec. 17

Kayhan:
Great strike kicks off in UK
Iran sold twice as much oil as in 2020 in first seven months of this year
Senior cleric: US, EU at top of human rights violators
Ebtekar:
Iran high air pollution to continue until midweek
Iran's neighboring countries winners of the gas game
Ettela'at:
Foreign ministry reacts to anti-Iranian resolution approved in UN
Jomhouri-e Eslami:
Former deputy FM: China works with SA more strategically
Presence of Israeli regime unmanned vessels in PG announced for 1st time
UN approves Palestinians' right for self-determination
Funeral ceremony of 15 Holy Defense martyrs held in Yazd
Shargh:
Extensive reformations start in European Parliament
Shahrvand:
Raeisi says economy important part of hybrid war
MP
Your Comment