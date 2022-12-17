  1. Iran
Dec 17, 2022, 9:30 AM

Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on Dec. 17

Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on Dec. 17

TEHRAN, Dec. 17 (MNA) – Mehr news agency takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Saturday, December 17.

Kayhan:

Great strike kicks off in UK

Iran sold twice as much oil as in 2020 in first seven months of this year

Senior cleric: US, EU at top of human rights violators

Ebtekar:

Iran high air pollution to continue until midweek

Iran's neighboring countries winners of the gas game

Ettela'at:

Foreign ministry reacts to anti-Iranian resolution approved in UN

Jomhouri-e Eslami:

Former deputy FM: China works with SA more strategically 

Presence of Israeli regime unmanned vessels in PG announced for 1st time

UN approves Palestinians' right for self-determination

Funeral ceremony of 15 Holy Defense martyrs held in Yazd

Shargh:

Extensive reformations start in European Parliament

Shahrvand:

Raeisi says economy important part of hybrid war

MP

News Code 195004

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News