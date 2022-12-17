Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on Dec. 17

Kayhan:

Great strike kicks off in UK

Iran sold twice as much oil as in 2020 in first seven months of this year

Senior cleric: US, EU at top of human rights violators

Ebtekar:

Iran high air pollution to continue until midweek

Iran's neighboring countries winners of the gas game

Ettela'at:

Foreign ministry reacts to anti-Iranian resolution approved in UN

Jomhouri-e Eslami:

Former deputy FM: China works with SA more strategically

Presence of Israeli regime unmanned vessels in PG announced for 1st time

UN approves Palestinians' right for self-determination

Funeral ceremony of 15 Holy Defense martyrs held in Yazd

Shargh:

Extensive reformations start in European Parliament

Shahrvand:

Raeisi says economy important part of hybrid war

MP