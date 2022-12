Kayhan

AEOI chief says Iran’s uranium enrichment capacity has reached more than doubled in all-time history

Ettela’at

IAEA official due in Tehran today

Aftab-e-Eghtesadi

Iran-US trade registers 41% growth in 2022

Iran’s inflation rate to considerably reduce next year: CBI governor says

Afkar

