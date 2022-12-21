Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on Dec. 21

Ettela'at:

Leader receives a group of Shah Cheragh martyrs' families

2nd edition of Baghdad conference held in Jordan

Jomhouri-e Eslami:

Leader says pro-ISIL Americans share blame for Shah Cheragh terrorist incident

Iran, EU agree on resuming JCPOA negotiations

Shargh:

Baghdad 2 conference held in Jordan with participation of 12 countries

Arman-e Melli:

Leader says perpetrators behind Shah Cheragh incident disgraced

Asia:

Prominent Iranian architect Iraj Etesam passes away

Aftab:

Leader calls for paying attention to Shah Cheragh incident as other historical events

