Dec 21, 2022, 9:20 AM

Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on Dec. 21

TEHRAN, Dec. 21 (MNA) – Mehr news agency takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Wednesday, December 21.

Ettela'at:

Leader receives a group of Shah Cheragh martyrs' families

2nd edition of Baghdad conference held in Jordan 

Jomhouri-e Eslami:

Leader says pro-ISIL Americans share blame for Shah Cheragh terrorist incident

Iran, EU agree on resuming JCPOA negotiations

Shargh: 

Baghdad 2 conference held in Jordan with participation of 12 countries

Arman-e Melli:

Leader says perpetrators behind Shah Cheragh incident disgraced

Asia:

Prominent Iranian architect Iraj Etesam passes away

Aftab:

Leader calls for paying attention to Shah Cheragh incident as other historical events

