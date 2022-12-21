Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on Dec. 21

Ettela'at:
Leader receives a group of Shah Cheragh martyrs' families
2nd edition of Baghdad conference held in Jordan
Jomhouri-e Eslami:
Leader says pro-ISIL Americans share blame for Shah Cheragh terrorist incident
Iran, EU agree on resuming JCPOA negotiations
Shargh:
Arman-e Melli:
Leader says perpetrators behind Shah Cheragh incident disgraced
Asia:
Prominent Iranian architect Iraj Etesam passes away
Aftab:
Leader calls for paying attention to Shah Cheragh incident as other historical events
