Jul 14, 2022, 9:18 AM

Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on July 14

TEHRAN, Jul. 14 (MNA) – Mehr News agency takes a look at headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Thursday, July 14.

Arman-e Melli:

Putin in Iran, Biden in Saudi Arabia

Ebtekar:

Raeisi: We will not retreat from our rightful stances

Iran:

Iran's oil exports to China increased 10 times during 10 past months

Jomhouri-e Eslami:

Sri Lankan PM office, state television seized by protesters

Palestinians launch widespread protests against Biden's trip to Occupied lands

Khorasan:

Tehran, Tashkent closer than before

Shahrvand:

New generation of Iranian volleyball rises hope for future

Kayhan:

Leader stresses elite selection for music in Islamic, revolutionary field

President says Iran not to retreat from its legal, rational stances

Terrorist team in NW Iran dismantled

MP
 

