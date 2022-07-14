Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on July 14

Arman-e Melli:
Putin in Iran, Biden in Saudi Arabia
Ebtekar:
Raeisi: We will not retreat from our rightful stances
Iran:
Iran's oil exports to China increased 10 times during 10 past months
Jomhouri-e Eslami:
Sri Lankan PM office, state television seized by protesters
Palestinians launch widespread protests against Biden's trip to Occupied lands
Khorasan:
Tehran, Tashkent closer than before
Shahrvand:
New generation of Iranian volleyball rises hope for future
Kayhan:
Leader stresses elite selection for music in Islamic, revolutionary field
President says Iran not to retreat from its legal, rational stances
Terrorist team in NW Iran dismantled
MP
Your Comment