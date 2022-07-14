Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on July 14

Arman-e Melli:

Putin in Iran, Biden in Saudi Arabia

Ebtekar:

Raeisi: We will not retreat from our rightful stances

Iran:

Iran's oil exports to China increased 10 times during 10 past months

Jomhouri-e Eslami:

Sri Lankan PM office, state television seized by protesters

Palestinians launch widespread protests against Biden's trip to Occupied lands

Khorasan:

Tehran, Tashkent closer than before

Shahrvand:

New generation of Iranian volleyball rises hope for future

Kayhan:

Leader stresses elite selection for music in Islamic, revolutionary field

President says Iran not to retreat from its legal, rational stances

Terrorist team in NW Iran dismantled

MP

