Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on Dec. 24

Jomhouri-e Eslami:
Donald Trump central cause of last year's attack on US Capitol
EU says there is no alternative to JCPOA
Putin calls for ending Ukraine war through diplomatic solution
Ettela'at:
Amir-Abdollahian: Iran has one of strongest democracies in region
Afghan girl protest against being prevented from going to university
Intelligence ministry says 4 Mossad teams detained
Putin says seeks to end to Ukraine war as soon as possible
Shahrvand:
Diplomacy first, last solution
Arman-e Melli:
Leader leads prayers at his companion's funeral
Etemad:
Leader consoles passing of Abbass Sheibani
MP
Your Comment