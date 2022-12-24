  1. Iran
Dec 24, 2022, 10:00 AM

Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on Dec. 24

TEHRAN, Dec. 24 (MNA) – Mehr news agency takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Saturday, December 24.

Jomhouri-e Eslami:

Donald Trump central cause of last year's attack on US Capitol

EU says there is no alternative to JCPOA

Putin calls for ending Ukraine war through diplomatic solution

Ettela'at:

Amir-Abdollahian: Iran has one of strongest democracies in region

Afghan girl protest against being prevented from going to university

Intelligence ministry says 4 Mossad teams detained 

Putin says seeks to end to Ukraine war as soon as possible

Shahrvand:

Diplomacy first, last solution

Arman-e Melli:

Leader leads prayers at his companion's funeral

Etemad:

Leader consoles passing of Abbass Sheibani

