Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on Dec. 15

TEHRAN, Dec. 15 (MNA) – Mehr news agency takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Thursday, December 15.

Kayhan:

Leader hails Rostam Ghasemi's efforts during time of service

US government biggest problem for US poeple

Leader calls for punishing criminals in Molavi Rigi case promptly

Iran, Russia to continue cooperation on satellite launch

Ettela'at:

Raeisi: Strong Iran not possible without strong economy, infrastructure

Russia launches drone, missile attack on Kyiv

Iran removed from UN Commission on the Status of Women

Leader condoles martyrdom of Molavi Abdulwahid Rigi

Jomhouri-e Eslami:

Leader commiserates martyrdom of Sunni cleric Molavi Rigi

Defense ministry's latest achievements unveiled

Arman-e Emrooz:

AEOI chief: Rafael Grossi set to visit Iran

Asia:

Iran weightlifter Reza Dehdar achieves gold medal

Shargh:

IAEA officials' visit to Tehran could be positive step in solving discrepancies

