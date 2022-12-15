Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on Dec. 15

Kayhan:
Leader hails Rostam Ghasemi's efforts during time of service
US government biggest problem for US poeple
Leader calls for punishing criminals in Molavi Rigi case promptly
Iran, Russia to continue cooperation on satellite launch
Ettela'at:
Raeisi: Strong Iran not possible without strong economy, infrastructure
Russia launches drone, missile attack on Kyiv
Iran removed from UN Commission on the Status of Women
Leader condoles martyrdom of Molavi Abdulwahid Rigi
Jomhouri-e Eslami:
Leader commiserates martyrdom of Sunni cleric Molavi Rigi
Defense ministry's latest achievements unveiled
Arman-e Emrooz:
AEOI chief: Rafael Grossi set to visit Iran
Asia:
Iran weightlifter Reza Dehdar achieves gold medal
Shargh:
IAEA officials' visit to Tehran could be positive step in solving discrepancies
