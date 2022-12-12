China refutes US envoy wrongful remarks on human rights issue

Wang Wenbin said that such remarks expose US political agenda of using human rights as a pretext to interfere in China's internal affairs under the pretext of human rights and undermine China's stability, development and ethnic unity.

He made the remarks at a daily press briefing in response to a request for comment on a statement made by Nicholas Burns on Dec. 10 that unjustly criticized the human rights situation in Xinjiang, Tibet and Hong Kong.

The relevant statement by the US side levels groundless accusations against China's human rights situation and is full of lies and prejudice, Wang said.

"It fully reflects the hegemonic and bullying nature of the US side," he said, adding that China is extremely dissatisfied and firmly opposes such remarks, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Chinese people are best positioned to judge the human rights conditions in China, the spokesperson said, adding that respecting and protecting human rights has been enshrined in China's constitution.

Wang pointed out that China has earnestly fulfilled its international human rights obligations.

"We will continue to follow China's path of human rights development, take an active part in global human rights governance, and promote the comprehensive development of human rights," he said.

The United States often points fingers at the human rights situation in other countries while turning a blind eye to its own human rights problems, the spokesperson said, reiterating that the United States has serious problems such as systematic racism, forced labor and violation of the rights of migrants and Indians.

"We urge the United States to stop slandering China on the human rights issue, stop interfering in China's internal affairs and undermining China's stability under the pretext of human rights, truly reflect on its own human rights violations and fix its poor track record first," Wang said.

MA/PR