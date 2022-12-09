Iran blasts West's double standards on human right issues

In a telephone conversation on Friday, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and Dutch Minister of Foreign Affairs Wopke Hoekstra exchanged opinions on various issues of mutual interest.

Referring to the historical relations between Iran and the Netherlands, the Iranian Foreign Minister emphasized the necessity of increasing cooperation and expanding bilateral relations.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Iranian diplomat criticized the double standards of Western countries regarding the issue of human rights and women's rights and their interventionist positions regarding Iran's internal issues.

Provoking Iranian youth and women by some western states, through media tools, was an unproductive act in the diplomatic arena that led to the spread of violence and terrorist acts in Iran, he said.

Undoubtedly, rioters and perpetrators of terror and violent acts against police and public security will be brought to justice according to the judicial laws of the country, Amir-Abdollahian added.

