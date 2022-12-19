Iraqi soil must not be used by any group to attack Iran

Fuad Hossein, the Iraqi foreign minister made the comments in an interview with the Kurdish TV Rudaw during which he pointed to the activities of separatist groups in Iraqi Kurdistan and the actions of Baghdad and Erbil to prevent the activities of those groups.

The Iraqi Foreign Minister emphasized that Iran must not be attacked from Iraqi soil by the separatist groups based in the Kurdistan region.

"Iran has officially announced its demands and said that it does not accept that the political groups based in Iraqi Kurdistan can be armed and conduct attacks and cross the borders to infiltrate into the country," the top Iraqi diplomat noted.

Hussein added that "Currently, there is a high committee and the Kurdistan Region is also part of it. This is a security and negotiation committee between the parties. Iran has officially announced that these groups must be disarmed."

Regarding the Turkish military operation against the PKK in the Iraqi Kurdistan region, the minister said "We are facing a big problem in two ways; First, the Iraqi constitution does not allow this; Allowing the presence of an armed group on our soil that attacks the other side. This is Turkey's right. Meanwhile, it is Iraq's right that Turkey does not infilterate its territory. These problems should be resolved through dialogue."

