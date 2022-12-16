Car bomb in Turkey’s Diyarbakir injures 8 police officers

“There was an explosion in a parked vehicle at 5:10am (02:10 GMT) as a police vehicle was going to work in Diyarbakir,” Turkish interior minister Suleyman Soylu said, according to Aljazeera.

One civilian and eight police officers were injured in a terrorist attack when a minibus carrying anti-riot police on the highway between Diyarbakır and Mardin was targeted by another car parked on the side of the road, Anadolu Agency quoted the governor office of Diyarbakır as saying.

Two people believed to be the perpetrators of the blast have been detained, Soylu added.

The Diyarbakir governor’s office said the bomb had not critically hurt anyone, but nine people who had been in the armored minibus were taken to the hospital for checkups.

It added that the blast occurred near a livestock market some 10 kilometers south of the centre of Diyarbakir, the largest city in southeastern Turkey.

The governor of the region has said that the injuries of the people taken to the hospital are not life-threatening.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

