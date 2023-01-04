Turkey once again bombards northern Iraq

According to Baghdad Al-Youm (Baghdad Today), an Iraqi security source announced today, Wednesday, that Turkey targeted some areas in Iraq's Dohuk province.

According to this report, Turkey targeted Jabal Kare village in Dohuk province on Wednesday, and there were reports of casualties.

Under the pretext of fighting the PKK, Turkey regularly violates the territorial integrity of Iraq.

Daily bombardments of northern Iraq by the Turkish military have drawn strong condemnation from the Iraqi government but their call for ending the attacks has fallen on deaf ears so far.

According to the news sources in the Iraqi Kurdistan Region, Turkey has established as many as 58 military bases in the mountainous areas of the northern region in the last two and a half years.

