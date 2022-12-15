  1. Politics
Turkey invites leaders of Russia, Syria for talks

TEHRAN, Dec. 15 (MNA) – Turkish President was quoted on Thursday as saying he proposed to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to form a trilateral mechanism with Russia and Syria to accelerate diplomacy between Ankara and Damascus.

"Currently, we want to take a step with Syria and Russia, as a trio. For this, first, our intelligence organizations should come together, then our defense ministers and, then our foreign ministers should meet," Recep Tayyip Erdogan told reporters aboard the presidential plane returning from his Turkmenistan trip.

Saying that leaders of Tukey, Russia, and Syria could also meet for talks after the meeting of intelligence, defense, and foreign officials, Erdogan said his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin welcomed this proposal in their latest phone talk.

Emphasizing that the terror organization is active in Syria, especially in its northern parts, Erdogan said his country will take matters into its own hands if countries like the US continue to provide "thousands of truck-loads" of weapons, ammunition, tools, and equipment to terrorists in Syria, Anadolu reported.

