6 killed, 17 injured as Afghan forces open fire on Pak border

At least six Pakistani nationals were killed and 17 others injured on Sunday when Afghan border troops resorted to “unprovoked and indiscriminate fire” across the border into Balochistan’s Chaman district, the army said.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the military, heavy weapons including artillery and mortars were used in the firing by Afghan forces.

“The Afghan Border Forces opened unprovoked and indiscriminate fire of heavy weapons including artillery and mortar onto the civilian population,” it said in a statement.

Six Pakistani civilians were killed and 17 others injured in the firing, it said.

The injured have been shifted to a local hospital, and the police have cordoned off the area, according to Samaa TV. Pakistan’s border forces have responded through retaliatory firing, the statement said.

The Pakistan government has approached Afghan authorities in Kabul to highlight the severity of the situation and demanded strict action to avoid a recurrence of this incident in the future, it added.

