  1. World
  2. Asia-Pacific
Dec 12, 2022, 10:41 PM

Indian, Chinese troops injured in border skirmishes

Indian, Chinese troops injured in border skirmishes

TEHRAN, Dec. 12 (MNA) – Indian and Chinese troops suffered minor injuries in a clash in the Tawang sector of India's Arunachal Pradesh state on Dec. 9, the Indian army said on Monday.

Arunachal Pradesh is located on India's eastern tip and shares a border with China.

"Both sides immediately disengaged from the area," the army said, adding that the incident was followed by its commander in the area holding a meeting with his Chinese counterpart to discuss the issue, 'asia.nijjei.com' reported.

An Indian foreign ministry spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment, while a defense spokesperson declined to comment on injuries sustained by Indian or Chinese soldiers during the skirmish.

MA/PR

News Code 194847
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News