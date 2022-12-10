Bomb explodes at mall in Pakistan, one killed, 7 injured

A senior police official said the bomb disposal squad has found evidence that a remote-controlled improvised explosive device (IED) was used in the “terror attack” in Awaran district.

“The wounded include women and children. The condition of some people is critical,” he said, tribuneindia.com reported.

The official said one person has been killed in the incident, while the seven injured have been moved to the district headquarters hospital.

In a statement, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo condemned the incident and extended his condolence.

Baluchistan has been the center of violence with many terror attacks against the citizens, security personnel as well as workers from other provinces this year.

In two operations carried out by security forces in Hoshab and Kohlu areas of the province last month, 19 suspected terrorists belonging to the outlawed insurgent group Baloch Republican Army were killed.

No one or group has yet claimed responsibility for the blast.

MA/PR