Iran beaten by China at 2022 IBSA Goalball World C'ships

The national Iranian men's goalball had defeated Colombia 15-5, Egypt 10-3 and Argentina 10-6 before the loss against China.

Iran are scheduled to play Lithuania on Monday, according to Tehran Times.

Iran are drawn in Group D along with China, Lithuania, Ukraine, the U.S., Egypt, Mexico and Colombia.

The competition started on Dec. 7 in Matosinhos, Portugal and will run until Dec. 16.

This tournament is the first chance to lock up spots in the Paralympic Games Paris 2024, with the top two men’s and women’s teams earning their berths.

MNA