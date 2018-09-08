210 Iranian athletes to participate in 2018 Asian Para Games

As reported by IRIB, Iranian athletes will compete in 13 different sports. In men’s section, Iran will have 60 representatives in athletics, one in shooting, 10 in powerlifting, six in swimming, six in archery, four in table tennis, four in cycling, three in buccia, seven in judo, six in chess, six in goalball, 12 in sitting volleyball and 12 in wheelchair basketball.

In women’s section, Iran will have 23 athletes in athletics, six in shooting, three in archery, two in table tennis, three in buccia, six in chess, six in goalball, 12 in sitting volleyball and 12 in wheelchair basketball.

The competitions will be held in Jakarta on October 6 to 13. Some 3,000 athletes from 43 countries are expected to participate in 15 Paralympics and three non-Paralympics sport contests.

The last edition of the games where held in 2014 in South Korea’s Incheon where 200 Iranian athletes who were sent to the event pocketed a total of 120 medals (including 37 gold, 52 silver and 31 bronze medals). Iran was ranked fourth in the previous Asian Para Games, after China, South Korea and Japan.

