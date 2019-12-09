Iran goalball into final of Asian c’ships

Iran gained a 3-1 win over Japan on Monday in the semifinal of the event underway in Japan’s Chiba.

The team will lock horns with the reigning champion China on Tuesday in the final of the event and the winner will qualify for the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo.

Iran, in the group stage, has overpowered Thailand, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Japan so far but has lost to China.

The final match of the 2017 edition was also held between Iran and China and the East Asian team gained a 10-2 victory.

Seven teams in the men’s and six teams in women’s categories are competing to win the Asian trophy and qualify for the 2020 Paralympics.

