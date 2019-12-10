Iran goalball team fails to win Olympics quota

Team Melli was beaten 0-10 by the reigning champion China in a game held in Japan’s Chiba on Tuesday and did not qualify for the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo.

Iranian men’s team had defeated Japan in the semifinal of the event on Monday. Iran gained a 3-1 win over Japan on Monday in the semifinal of the event underway in.

Iran, in the group stage, had overpowered Thailand, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Japan to reach the finals.

The final match of the 2017 edition was also held between Iran and China and the East Asian team gained a 10-2 victory.

Seven teams in the men’s and six teams in women’s categories competed to win the Asian trophy and qualify for the 2020 Paralympics.

