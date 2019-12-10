  1. Sports
10 December 2019 - 12:16

Iran goalball team fails to win Olympics quota

Iran goalball team fails to win Olympics quota

TEHRAN, Dec. 10 (MNA) – Iranian men’s national goalball team suffered a devastating defeat against China in the final of IBSA Goalball Asia-Pacific Championships, failing to win the Olympics quota.

Team Melli was beaten 0-10 by the reigning champion China in a game held in Japan’s Chiba on Tuesday and did not qualify for the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo.

Iranian men’s team had defeated Japan in the semifinal of the event on Monday. Iran gained a 3-1 win over Japan on Monday in the semifinal of the event underway in.

Iran, in the group stage, had overpowered Thailand, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Japan to reach the finals.

The final match of the 2017 edition was also held between Iran and China and the East Asian team gained a 10-2 victory.

Seven teams in the men’s and six teams in women’s categories competed to win the Asian trophy and qualify for the 2020 Paralympics.

MNA/4793816

News Code 153236

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 8 + 0 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News