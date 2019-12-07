  1. Sports
7 December 2019 - 08:57

Iran overpowers Indonesia at Asia-Pacific goalball c’ships

TEHRAN, Dec. 07 (MNA) – Iranian men’s team gained a 14-4 victory over Indonesia on Saturday in the 2019 edition of International Blind Sports Federation (IBSA) Goalball Asia-Pacific Championships.

This is the third consecutive victory of Iran in the event which is underway in Japan’s Chiba. The first two came against Thailand (16-10) and South Korea (9-7).

Seven teams in the men’s and six teams in women’s categories are competing to win the Asian trophy and qualify for the 2020 Paralympics.

The Iranian team finished runner-up in the 2017 edition of the game with a loss against China in the final match. Iran will lock horns with China on Saturday evening, local time.

