Iran overpowers Indonesia at Asia-Pacific goalball c’ships

This is the third consecutive victory of Iran in the event which is underway in Japan’s Chiba. The first two came against Thailand (16-10) and South Korea (9-7).

Seven teams in the men’s and six teams in women’s categories are competing to win the Asian trophy and qualify for the 2020 Paralympics.

The Iranian team finished runner-up in the 2017 edition of the game with a loss against China in the final match. Iran will lock horns with China on Saturday evening, local time.

