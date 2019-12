The Iranian players beat Thailand 16-10, at their first game of the competitions, which was held at the Chiba Port Arena in Chiba, Japan.

Iran will take on South Korea on Friday.

In the men's event, seven teams will be in action until Dec. 10, while six women teams will compete against one another.

The winners of each of the men’s and women’s competitions, if not already qualified, will secure a ticket to Tokyo 2020.

MnA/4789293