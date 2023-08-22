  1. Sports
Aug 22, 2023, 12:30 PM

Iran goalball beats Greece at 2023 IBSA World Games

Iran goalball beats Greece at 2023 IBSA World Games

TEHRAN, Aug. 22 (MNA) – Iran’s goalball team beat Thailand 8-6 at the 2023 IBSA World Games on Tuesday.

The Iranian players beat Greece 8-6, in their second game of the competition, which was held in Birmingham, England.

Team Melli will play Argentina in their third game in Group B.

Earlier in the first match, Iran’s men’s goalball team lost to Ukraine 10-3.

The competition takes place at the Coventry Building Society Arena in Coventry, Birmingham, England from August 20 to 27.

Pool A: Lithuania, Germany, Japan, Finland, South Korea, Egypt, Britain

Pool B: Iran, US, Turkey, Ukraine, Argentina, Greece, Australia

AMK/IRIB3953476

News Code 204979

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News