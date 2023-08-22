Iran goalball beats Greece at 2023 IBSA World Games

The Iranian players beat Greece 8-6, in their second game of the competition, which was held in Birmingham, England.

Team Melli will play Argentina in their third game in Group B.

Earlier in the first match, Iran’s men’s goalball team lost to Ukraine 10-3.

The competition takes place at the Coventry Building Society Arena in Coventry, Birmingham, England from August 20 to 27.

Pool A: Lithuania, Germany, Japan, Finland, South Korea, Egypt, Britain

Pool B: Iran, US, Turkey, Ukraine, Argentina, Greece, Australia

AMK/IRIB3953476