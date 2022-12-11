Iran, Turkmenistan coop. at intl. regional level must go on

Reza Najafi was received for a meeting by the Turkmenistan Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov on Sunday during which the Iranian diplomat conveyed Iran's invitation for a visit to Tehran on behalf of Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian to his Turkmen counterpart.

In the meeting which was also attended by the Iranian ambassador to Ashgabat, Najafi stressed that Iran attaches great importance to expanding ties with neighbors as a priority of its foreign policy.

He expressed hope that the process of cooperation between the two friendly countries will continue on the international and regional stages.

The Turkmen foreign minister, for his part, offered condolences over the death of former Iran road minister Rostam Ghasemi while recalling his efforts to expand the bilateral cooperation.

Meredov further reviewed various issues in the relations between the two countries and voiced Turkmenistan's readiness to strengthen relations between the two nations.

Reza Najafi has traveled to Ashgabat to participate in the international meeting of "the neutral group of friends for peace, security, and sustainable development", which was formed at the initiative of Turkmenistan.

KI/IRNA84967290