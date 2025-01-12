Israeli army martyrs 28 more Palestinians in Gaza

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip announced on Sunday that 46,565 Palestinians have been martyred since the outbreak of war on October 7, 2023.

The Israeli occupation military committed two massacres against families in the Gaza Strip, of whom 28 martyrs and 89 injuries arrived at hospitals in 48 hours, the Health Ministry in Gaza announced on Saturday.

This brings the total number of Palestinians killed since the start of the Israeli war on Gaza on October 7, 2023, to 46,565 in addition to 109,660 injuries, the ministry confirmed in its daily report on the 464th day of the aggression.

It noted that a number of victims remain under the rubble and on the roads, as ambulance and civil defense crews cannot reach them.

The report put the total number of Palestinian people wounded in the Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip at 109,660.

Israel waged a genocidal war on the besieged Gaza on October 7, 2023, after the Palestinian Hamas Resistance group carried out a historic operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for the regime’s intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

