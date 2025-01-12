  1. World
Jan 12, 2025

ISIL abducts 130 Syrians as insecurity rages in Arab state

TEHRAN, Jan. 12 (MNA) – Informed sources in Syria reported that more than 100 Syrian citizens, especially Alawites, were abducted by the ISIL terrorist elements.

ISIL-affiliated media sources have published pictures and videos of the hostage-taking of 130 Syrian citizens, including several military forces of the Arab states, who are all minorities, especially Alawites.

ISIL terrorist elements have threatened to execute the hostages.

Informed sources added that the purpose of these ISIL actions is to obtain money by threatening the hostages' families, especially in Deir ez-Zur and Homs. 

After the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad's government, ISIL movements have once again spread in Syria.

