Israeli military says 4 soldiers killed, 6 wounded in Gaza

The Israeli military said that slain troops were named Sgt. Maj. (res.) Alexander Fedorenko, 37, from Bat Yam; Staff Sgt. Danila Diakov, 21, from Maale Adumim; Sgt. Yahav Maayan, 19, from Modiin; and Sgt. Eliav Astuker, 19, from Ashdod.

Those four soldiers bring the Israeli military death toll in the ground offensive against Hamas to 402. This is while, observers believe that the death toll of Israeli soldiers is much higher than that.

Among the six wounded troops, two were listed in serious condition, Time of Israel cited the Israeli military as saying in a statement.

The statement said that the soldiers were killed in fighting with Palestinian resistance group Hamas in northern Gaza.

The news came after it has been reported that the Israeli regime is withdrawing troops from some parts of Gaza as ceasefire talks advance.

