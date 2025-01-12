Turkish, Russian foreign ministers discuss Syria, Ukraine

In a phone call, Fidan and Lavrov also discussed energy security, according to Turkish diplomatic sources, Anadolu Agency reported.
TEHRAN, Jan. 12 (MNA) – Turkey’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Sunday discussed the latest situation in Syria and Ukraine, according to local Turkish media.
In a phone call, Fidan and Lavrov also discussed energy security, according to Turkish diplomatic sources, Anadolu Agency reported.
The Turkish media gave no more details about the phone call.
MNA
