Netanyahu, Biden discuss Gaza ceasefire over phone

Netanyahu, Biden wrap up call on hostage talks, source tells Time of Israel said.

The Israeli premier said set to meet Smotrich to gauge support for potential captives-ceasefire agreement with Hamas.

Netanyahu thanked US president Biden and president-elect Donald Trump for their efforts to free the captives, the Times cited a statement by the Prime Minister’s office.

Netanyahu updated US President Joe Biden on the mandate he had given to Israel’s negotiating team that he dispatched to Doha last night, the premier’s office added.

