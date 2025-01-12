  1. World
Netanyahu, Biden discuss Gaza ceasefire over phone

TEHRAN, Jan. 12 (MNA) – Local Israeli media said Sunday that Israeli regime premier Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Joe Biden held a phone call on the ongoing ceasefire talks in Gaza Strip

Netanyahu, Biden wrap up call on hostage talks, source tells Time of Israel said.

The Israeli premier said set to meet Smotrich to gauge support for potential captives-ceasefire agreement with Hamas.

Netanyahu thanked US president Biden and president-elect Donald Trump for their efforts to free the captives, the Times cited a statement by the Prime Minister’s office.

Netanyahu updated US President Joe Biden on the mandate he had given to Israel’s negotiating team that he dispatched to Doha last night, the premier’s office added.

Netanyahu also expressed his appreciation to Biden and to US President-elect Donald Trump for their efforts to secure the release of the captives, the Israeli readout says.

