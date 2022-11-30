Iran, Turkmenistan discuss developing energy cooperation

Ali Akbar Mehrabian and Serdar Berdimuhamedow discussed strengthening Tehran-Ashgabat bilateral relations in various fields, including water and energy.

The continuation of cooperation in the field of electricity and energy based on the existing capacities of the two countries and the extension of bilateral contracts were other topics discussed by the two Iranian and Turkmen sides during the meeting.

Mehrabian arrived in the Turkmen capital of Ashgabat on Wednesday for holding high-profile talks with Turkmen energy officials in line with strengthening bilateral relations.

According to the scheduled program, Iran's energy minister will meet and hold talks with the Turkmen Deputy Prime Minister, and senior officials of this country as well.

Cooperation between Tehran and Ashgabat in the preparation of a tripartite cooperation agreement between Iran, Turkmenistan, and Afghanistan regarding the Harirud river will be among the other main topics of discussion between the Iranian energy minister and Turkmen officials.

