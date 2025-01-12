  1. Economy
Iran exports fresh dates to 80 countries in 8 months

TEHRAN, Jan. 12 (MNA) – An official at Iran’s Ministry of Agriculture said on Sunday that Iran exported fresh dates to more than 80 countries in the first eight months of the current Iranian calendar year (started March 21, 2024).

Some 194,000 tons of fresh dates, valued at $175 million, were exported from the country between March 21 and November 22, 2024, Deputy Minister of Agriculture for Horticultural Affairs Mohammad Mehdi Boroumandi stated.

According to the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), Iran exported 390,000 tons of fresh dates, valued at $346 million, overseas in the past year (ended March 20, 2024).

Regarding the production and export of dates from southern province of Sistan and Baluchestan province, he pointed out that this province, with producing more than 320,000 tons of the fresh dates, is considered as one of the leading provinces in the country in the field of producing fresh dates, some part of its production is exported to the export target markets.

