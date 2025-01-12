Iran exports fresh dates to 80 countries in 8 months

Some 194,000 tons of fresh dates, valued at $175 million, were exported from the country between March 21 and November 22, 2024, Deputy Minister of Agriculture for Horticultural Affairs Mohammad Mehdi Boroumandi stated.

According to the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), Iran exported 390,000 tons of fresh dates, valued at $346 million, overseas in the past year (ended March 20, 2024).

Regarding the production and export of dates from southern province of Sistan and Baluchestan province, he pointed out that this province, with producing more than 320,000 tons of the fresh dates, is considered as one of the leading provinces in the country in the field of producing fresh dates, some part of its production is exported to the export target markets.

