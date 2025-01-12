  1. Politics
Negotiations ongoing to release Hamas hostages: Rep. Waltz

TEHRAN, Jan. 12 (MNA) – President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for national security adviser, Rep. Mike Waltz, R-Fla., says negotiations for a deal to free the hostages in Hamas-Israel war “are literally happening as we speak.”

“Let's allow our hostages to be set free. I want to see them walking across the tarmac, or at a minimum, some type of agreement before inauguration because President Trump is serious,” Waltz told ABC’s “This Week” co-anchor Jonathan Karl on Sunday.

Officials close to ceasefire negotiations told ABC News on Sunday that a high-level Israeli delegation led by the head of the Mossad has already arrived in Doha for a critical round of talks.

Egyptian and US officials are participating in the conversations, including Trump’s incoming Middle East adviser Steven Witkoff and President Joe Biden’s outgoing adviser Brett McGurk.

