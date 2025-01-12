  1. Politics
Turkey launches attacks on Syria’s Hasakah

TEHRAN, Jan. 12 (MNA) – Local media in Turkey on Sunday reported airstrikes and artillery attacks launched by Turkish army on northeast of Aleppo province and northwest of Hasakah province in Syria.

Turkish warplanes bombarded US-based Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) positions in the village of Sabt on outskirts of Ayn al-Arab in the northeast of Aleppo province, Al Mayadeen reported.

These news sources also pointed out that Turkish army's artillery attacked on the village of El Khadrawiya which is part of the town of Abu Rasin in the northwest of Hasakah province.

Earlier, an informed source announced that another of Turkey’s most prominent liaison officers was killed in clashes around Tishreen Dam in Syria.

