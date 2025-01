An informed source announced that one of Turkey's most prominent liaison officers was killed in clashes around Syria's Tishrin Dam.

Turkey-affiliated forces have been trying to take control of the Tishrin Dam and its strategic facilities in a conflict with the Syrian Kurdish forces (SDF) since 2 weeks ago, the source added.

He added that the death of the Turkish officer is a huge blow to Ankara because it is losing its special forces in the Tishrin Dam clashes.

MP/6344371