  1. World
  2. Middle East
Jan 12, 2025, 5:12 PM

Businessmen go on strike in Idlib

Businessmen go on strike in Idlib

TEHRAN, Jan. 12 (MNA) – Local media in Syria have reported that merchants and businessmen in the Syrian province of Idlib have gone on strike recently over the increased taxes and duties.

Russian Sputnik News Agency have reported that traders and businessmen have gone on strike in the cities of Al-Dana and Sarmada, located in the north of Idlib province.

The reason for the strike is the increase in tariffs, duties, and customs taxes on imported goods by the armed rebels that control Damascus, which has caused a sharp increase in inflation in the provinces of Idlib and Aleppo.

The business people in those areas in Idlib closed their shops and refused to go to work over the HTS-led regime's decision. 

MNA

News ID 226812

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News