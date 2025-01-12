Businessmen go on strike in Idlib

Russian Sputnik News Agency have reported that traders and businessmen have gone on strike in the cities of Al-Dana and Sarmada, located in the north of Idlib province.

The reason for the strike is the increase in tariffs, duties, and customs taxes on imported goods by the armed rebels that control Damascus, which has caused a sharp increase in inflation in the provinces of Idlib and Aleppo.

The business people in those areas in Idlib closed their shops and refused to go to work over the HTS-led regime's decision.

MNA