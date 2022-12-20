Turkmen FM says no limits to expand ties with Iran

Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian discussed bilateral cooperation and regional developments during a telephone conversation last night (Monday) with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov.

The Iranian foreign minister congratulated the anniversary of Turkmenistan's neutrality and pointed to the cooperation between the two countries in areas of mutual interest.

He attached great importance to the issue of Turkmen gas swap and transit through the Islamic Republic of Iran's territory as important.

Referring to the agreement between the two countries regarding holding a joint economic commission early next year, Turkmenistan's foreign minister, for his part emphasized that his country has no limits in developing relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Meredov also attached importance to the cooperation of the two countries in international bodies including ECO and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

He once again condemned the recent terror attack in Iran's Shahe Cheragh Mosque in Shiraz and announced his country's readiness to cooperate with the Islamic Republic of Iran in the fight against terrorism within the framework of international rules.

MNA/FNA14010929000918