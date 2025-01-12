Tropical Cyclone Dikeledi kills 3 in Madagascar

Cyclone Dikeledi made landfall in Vohemar district, northern Madagascar, around 7:30 p.m. local time on Saturday, bringing winds of 130 km/h and gusts of up to 180 km/h. The cyclone exited the island's northern coast by 11:00 p.m. local time Saturday, continuing its westward path.

The disaster left 308 people displaced and 179 homes flooded. Additionally, 38 houses sustained partial damage and a section of National Road No. 6 was cut off, further complicating access to the affected areas.

Meteorological authorities have warned of heavy rainfall in the coming hours, with forecasts predicting over 120 millimeters of rain, particularly in the island's northern region.

MNA/