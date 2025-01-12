Iran prepared for major battles, long-term confrontations

The commander of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps Major General Hossein Salami made the remarks on Saturday while addressing the IRGC Aerospace forces staff.

For years, we have been preparing for large-scale battles and even long-term confrontations with the great powers in the world and their regional proxies, he said.

Saying that the power that Iranian forces have obtained is the result of decades of round-the-clock efforts, Salami underlined, "This authority is recognized. True Promise [operations] were only a small part of the display of this power."

Every day, the number of missiles and missile systems is increasing in all parts of the country, the IRGC chief further cited, adding that Iranian missiles are developing every day in quality, quantity, and design. "Today you can shoot hundreds of planes simultaneously in successive waves," told the staff.

Iran has never relied on any foreign power to defend our independence, identity, credibility, and authority, he said elsewhere in his remarks.

The Islamic Republic launched some 200 missiles towards the Israeli regime's military, and espionage and intelligence bases all over the occupied territories on October 1 as part of Operation True Promise II.

The operation came in response to the regime’s assassinations of senior leaders of the Palestinian and Lebanese Resistance and a senior IRGC commander.

In the early hours of October 26, Israel targeted two Iranian border provinces, Ilam and Khuzestan, as well as Tehran.

Iran's integrated air defense system successfully intercepted and countered the aggression.

Iran has said it will respond to the recent Israeli act of aggression against the country and will not abandon its rights.

