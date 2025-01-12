Iran security forces seize explosive devices shipment

Goudarzi told reporters that as many as 10 backpacks full of explosive devices were seized by the border guards from a team of terrorists as they were trying to infiltrate the country recently.

"After receiving news of the growing activities of terrorist groups, border guards from the Sardasht Border Regiment immediately dispatched intelligence and operational teams to the location and, after observing several border trespassers attempting to enter the country, they engaged in clashes with them," the border guards commander said.

"Ultimately, the terrorists could not resist the border guards' heavy fire and fled the scene and left behind their backpacks," he added.

The commander said that the border guards inspected the area where the clashes had taken place and discovered and seized 10 bags containing 15 packages of explosives weighing approximately 77 kilograms, 5,000 electronic detonators, and 13 sheets of suicide vest pattern along with the relevant fabric.

