Iran, Turkmenistan discuss expansion of economic ties

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy Mehdi Safari met and held talks with Turkmenistan’s Foreign Minister Raşit Meadow.

During the meeting, both sides exchanged views on mutual ties in the political, diplomatic, commercial, economic, cultural, and humanitarian fields.

The two sides also stressed the importance of high-level meetings in boosting bilateral friendly relations.

The meeting addressed the significance of the Turkmenistan-Iran Commission for Economic Cooperation.

The agenda also included issues of developing cooperation in the fuel and energy sector, as well as creating transportation and transit potential.

