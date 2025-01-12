Iran to support Venezuela in face of US coercive measures

The senior Iranian diplomat made the remarks in a post on X social media platform, congratulating Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on his inauguration ceremony.

"Congratulations to President #NicolasMaduro on his inauguration into office as President of the Bolivarian Republic of #Venezuela," Baghaei wrote.

"We wish him all the success in serving his great people & country and are looking forward to working with the elected government for the good of our nations in furtherance of Iran-Venezuela's extensive bilateral ties."

"Iran stands in solidarity with Venezuelan people and government in the face of malign interventions and unilateral coercive measures led by the United States."

Venezuela’s incumbent President Nicolas Maduro has been sworn in for his third consecutive term in office months after electoral authorities announced him as the winner of the July 2024 presidential election.

President Maduro took the oath of office before parliament on Friday, vowing his third six-year term in office would be a "period of peace".

He pledged to focus on working towards a stable and prosperous future for all Venezuelans, PressTV reported.

Maduro was declared winner of the country’s presidential election on July 28 by electoral authorities. He secured 51 percent of the votes. Opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia obtained 44.2 percent of the votes.

MP/